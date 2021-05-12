Running on Fumes: Gas Station Outages Soar as Crisis Spreads

Gas stations across the South Eastern U.S. are experiencing fuel outages, according to data from GasBuddy.com.
Sixty-five percent of gas stations in North Carolina are out of gasoline, the data show, making it the hardest hit state.
Here are the current outages reported by GasBuddy, as of 12:37 Eastern time.
- Georgia – 42%
- Alabama – 6%
- Tennessee – 14%
- South Carolina – 42%
- North Carolina – 65%
- Florida – 10%
- Virginia – 42%
- Maryland – 9%
- Mississippi – 5%
- West Virginia – 4%
- Kentucky – 2%
- Washington, D.C. – 8%
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.