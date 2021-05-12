Running on Fumes: Gas Station Outages Soar as Crisis Spreads

Gas pumps are seen out of service at a station in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 12, 2021. - Fears the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline because of a cyberattack would cause a gasoline shortage led to some panic buying and prompted US regulators on May 11, 2021 to temporarily suspend …
Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
John Carney

Gas stations across the South Eastern U.S. are experiencing fuel outages, according to data from GasBuddy.com.

Sixty-five percent of gas stations in North Carolina are out of gasoline, the data show, making it the hardest hit state.

Here are the current outages reported by GasBuddy, as of 12:37 Eastern time.

  • Georgia – 42%
  • Alabama – 6%
  • Tennessee – 14%
  • South Carolina – 42%
  • North Carolina – 65%
  • Florida – 10%
  • Virginia – 42%
  • Maryland – 9%
  • Mississippi – 5%
  • West Virginia – 4%
  • Kentucky – 2%
  • Washington, D.C. – 8%

 

