United Airlines to Offer Coronavirus Vaccine Benefits

United Airlines is joining other corporations, sports teams, and even state governments to both attract consumers to boost business and encourage people to get a coronavirus vaccine. It announced Monday that members of its MileagePlus program who have been vaccinated may enter a contest to win either a round trip flight for two or free flights for a year to any of the airline’s destinations.

The airline posted the announcement on its website:

When you get vaccinated against COVID-19, the world wins — and you could win a year of free flights to see the world! With more dream destinations reopening for travel (ciao, Roma!), your COVID-19 vaccine is your ticket to the world. MileagePlus® members who upload their vaccination card to their account by June 22 will be automatically entered for a chance to win either a roundtrip flight for two or free flights for a year to any of our destinations worldwide.

The airlines said the contest, which has an entry deadline of June 22 and requires providing proof of vaccination, will randomly select five grand prize winners who will receive one full year of travel to “any of our global destinations in any class of service for themselves and one companion traveling with them.”

Another 30 members will be randomly selected to get a free flight for two “in any class of service, anywhere United flies.”

Forbes magazine reported on the “Your Shot to Fly” contest and other vaccine incentives, including the Brooklyn Nets offering discounted tickets to fully vaccinated fans and New Jersey proffering free drinks to people who get the vaccination:

In a statement, United CEO Scott Kirby said, “We’re proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot. Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.” Although other carriers, including American Airlines, are expanding options for vaccine verification through third-party apps like VeriFLY, United has put in place its own “Travel-Ready Center,” which is available through the airline’s site and its mobile app. Once a passenger books a United flight, they can log into the Travel-Ready Center with their confirmation details and find updated travel restrictions and Covid-19 testing requirements for their destination. Customers can also schedule Covid tests directly in the app at over 200 locations, and upload their test results as well as verifying their vaccination status. Prior to travel, fliers can verify they have completed all the health requirements and documentation for their destinations, and can also load their boarding pass before taking off for the airport. The airline has partnered with Abbott Laboratories so that passengers can self-administer the company’s BinaxNOW at-home Covid test kit during international travel to streamline their journey and their return to the United States even more.

The airline is offering an option for those who do not want to share vaccine information online or those who are not vaccinated for religious or health reasons. Entrants may mail pertinent information to a post office box set up for the contest, according to Forbes.

Winning does count as taxable benefits. United is valuing the 30 worldwide round-trip flights for two at $27,300 each, and the grand prizes of a free year of flights are $784,600 each, Forbes reported.

Entrants must be 18 years or older.

