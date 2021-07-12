Establishment Media Blame Coronavirus for Joe Biden’s Inflation Woes

The establishment media on Sunday blamed the coronavirus for disrupting supply chains and causing President Joe Biden’s inflation woes.

Vox blamed American workers for the increase in prices due to disrupting supply chains during the Chinese coronavirus.

“The pandemic, of course, meant a disruption in supply chains and habits. All of a sudden, millions of Americans were stuck at home, hoarding toilet paper and clearing grocery store shelves,” Vox wrote.

“According to economists who expect the robust post-pandemic economic recovery to fuel brisk price increases for a while,” the Wall Street Journal claimed, “Americans should brace themselves for several years of higher inflation than they’ve seen in decades.”

CNN acknowledged the increase of inflation since Biden’s presidency is an “increasingly difficult balance between supporting the recovery through ample stimulus while keeping inflation in check.”

“Officials at the Fed and in President Joe Biden’s administration,” Politico reported, “say they expect the supply-chain bottlenecks that have stoked inflation” to continue, as “investors have grown more worried about long-term growth with the emergence of contagious variants of the coronavirus.”

The following are price increases for 23 everyday items since Biden took office and pumped a $1.9 trillion coronavirus package into the economy in March.