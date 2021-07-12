PHOTO: Workers Post ‘WE ALL QUIT’ on Burger King Sign

A photo of a Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska, is getting a lot of attention online because of its blunt message.

The sign outside the eatery located near 59th and Havelock said, “WE ALL QUIT, SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.” However, the bold lettering was removed on Saturday, KLKN reported.

This morning, all of the Burger King employees at the Havelock location (here in Lincoln, Nebraska) quit all at once—and let potential customers know about it. pic.twitter.com/2FeFcw7E4I — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 11, 2021

The outlet said two former employees claimed management is their reason for leaving.

“They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know, sorry, there’s really not going to be anyone here,” former general manager Rachael Flores explained.

She added:

Just kind of a laugh to upper management. That got put up yesterday before we opened, and I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down.

Flores recently put in her two weeks notice, then eight other workers did the same. She had worked as a general manager since January.

She also said employees had worked in the kitchen with no air conditioning for several weeks and at one time, the temperature grew to over 90 degrees.

Flores reportedly went to the hospital suffering from dehydration and claimed her boss told her she was being a “baby.”

“I just stayed to help Rachael out,” former employee Kylee Johnson told KLKN. “She’s my best friend. She’s been with me through a lot. I just want to help her as much as I can. I knew what was going on staffing wise. We were just waiting for more people to come then and we got nobody.”

The pair said the kitchen was understaffed, often having three to four workers during lunch.

In addition, the former employees said upper management did not know the workers planned to put up the sign because staff had been kidding about it the day before.

Flores’ boss later asked for her keys and told her she was fired, the KLKN report noted.

Meanwhile, the location is open, but according to Flores and Johnson, it remains understaffed, and recent hires leave days after starting their shifts.

On Saturday, Facebook user Taylor Kay also shared a photo of the sign, writing, “Literally thought I was going to lose my life while working at this Burger King”:

Literally thought I was going to lose my life while working at this Burger King. I quit and never went back. Honestly… Posted by Taylor Kay on Saturday, July 10, 2021

“I quit and never went back. Honestly, the few times I’ve been to any BK over the years they just get worse and worse so I’m not surprised,” he stated.