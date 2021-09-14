Bidenflation: U.S. Consumers Face Steeply Higher Prices on Beef, Bacon, Chicken, Fish, and Even Salad Dressing

Family budgets were put under even more strain in August as food prices continued to climb at a stunning pace.

The price of food overall is up three precent compared with a year ago, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s monthly Consumer Price Index showed Tuesday. Compared with July, food prices rose four-tenths of a percentage point.

Those numbers are mild, however, compared to the extreme price movements in the meats aisles of the grocery store.

Remember when the Biden White House bragged that Fourth of July cookouts were $0.16 cheaper this year than last? That silly claim is now totally untrue.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Gathering the family around the grill, for example, is much pricier. Ground beef prices rose 2.3 percent in August and are up 6.9 percent. Steak prices rose 1.1 percent in August and are up a jaw-dropping 16.6 percent compared with a year ago.

It won’t help you to go for chicken or fish. Chicken prices jumped 1.4 percent in August and are up 7.2 percent from a year ago. Fresh fish floated 0.5 percent higher for an annual high tide of 10.6 percent. You can try frozen fish but that’s still up 3.4 percent compared with a year ago.

Pork chops? Those didn’t rise in August but they’re up 8.3 percent compared with a year ago.

Gathering the family for breakfast is also getting pricer. Breakfast sausages rose 2.2 percent in August and are up 5.5 percent annually. Bacon is up a sizzling 17 percent year-over-year after rising 3.3 percent in August. Cereal is up 1.6 percent from a year ago. Eggs are up 9.9 percent from a year ago and rose 2.6 percent.

So maybe you think you’ll try eating out since eating at home is getting too pricey? Think again. Food at a full-service restaurant rose 0.4 percent in August and is up 4.9 percent annually. Fast food prices jumped 0.8 percent in August for a yearly gain of 6.9 percent.

Even food from food trucks and vending machines is up. In August prices rose 0.6 percent and are up 6.7 percent from a year ago.

Want to stick to salad? You’ll be paying 8.7 more for salad dressing than you were a year ago.