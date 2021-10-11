Report: 80,000 Shipping Containers Stuck at Savannah Port

Eighty thousand shipping containers are stuck at the Port of Savannah – a full 50 percent more than normal, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Steal containers are just awaiting either trucks or carry them to warehouses or ships to take them to another port, the Times reported. But like Savannah, other ports are also full. As a result, “some 700 containers have been left at the port, on the banks of the Savannah River, by their owners for a month or more.”

Yet Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company, told the Financial Times demand for warehouse space is at an all-time high with scarce availability. Prices to store shipping containers also stand at an all-time high, according to Logistics Managers’ Index.

Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority, Griff Lunch, told the New York publication the Port of Savannah has never been this full before. “We’ve never had the yard as full as this,” he said, pointing to the containers that have been sitting in port because companies have nowhere to go with them.

“They’re not coming to get their freight,” said Lynch. “The stress level has never been higher.”

Have you noticed that your grocery shopping prices are soaring? You're not alone… https://t.co/NsBEke9nyA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 13, 2021

Due to the jam, Lynch said he has forced cargo ships to wait to dock for nine days. He said the backlog of ships was more than 20 waiting in line and anchored 17 miles off the coast. “The supply chain is overwhelmed and inundated,” Lynch said. “It’s not sustainable at this point. Everything is out of whack.”