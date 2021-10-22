Report: Paintmakers Are Running out of the Color Blue

Paint makers are starting to run out of blue paint, as the ingredients to make some shades of blue are running scarce due to supply chain shortages going across manufacturers, according to a Bloomberg report.

Akzo Nobel NV, a Dutch paint maker, said they are running out of some shades of the color.

This could become a bigger problem shortly since blue is a prime color also used in mixes to make more elaborate colors.

After the company released its third-quarter earnings, Chief Executive Officer Thierry Vanlancker told Bloomberg, “There is one basic color tint that is extremely difficult to get. … It’s creating complete chaos.”

Reportedly, Akzo Nobel is also “having trouble sourcing the tinplate used to make metal cans, forcing the Amsterdam-based company to ship empty pots from one country to another for filling.”

Additionally, due to a shortage of an additive used to make some exterior wall paint waterproof, the company called a “force majeure” on its deliveries.

“While demand is coming back to 2019 levels as some countries appear to be getting past the worst of the pandemic, the installed capacity for making raw materials hasn’t changed,” the CEO said.

“The supply-chain snarls that have sown disarray across industries are raising prices and creating shortages of some basic household products,” the report added.

The paint company said that the rising cost and the material shortages for pain would last until the middle of next year, after companies, which normally rely on hundreds of additives and chemicals to make their products, have been warning the public for months.

“There isn’t really a reason why this big panic is happening,” the CEO said. “This should be a transient situation that could take six to nine months to get back to normal, but there is no fundamental reason why there would be a lasting supply and demand imbalance.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.