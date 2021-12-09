Cream Cheese Shortage Plagues Junior’s Restaurant in NYC

Junior’s Cheesecake is experiencing some major issues because of a cream cheese shortage, according to CNN Business.

“The company’s cheesecake is made from about 85% cream cheese, making it impossible to prepare without that key ingredient,” the outlet said Thursday.

The problem meant the company was forced to pause cheesecake production Friday at its Burlington, New Jersey, bakery because it did not have the amount needed, owner Alan Rosen told CNN.

It opened again on Sunday following an excursion to get more, however, it will have to pause once more on Thursday, Rosen explained.

Cream cheese is a food that has become hard to find as food sellers try to meet increasing demand amid labor shortages and port congestions that have disrupted the supply chain.

Meanwhile, 75 percent of small businesses are being hurt by the supply chain crisis and 30 year high inflation, according to a recent CNBC survey.

Breitbart News reported:

Biden’s policies of paying individuals not to work with enhanced unemployment benefits of an additional $600 to $300 a month, along with waging war on the American energy market, has caused main street to incur larger supply prices and disruptions. CNBC’s polling indicates 75 percent of small businesses are undergoing higher supply costs, up five percent from the third quarter. Moreover, 58 percent of small businesses are feeling the pinch of supply chain crisis, up three percent.

The cream cheese shortage was happening at a bad time because December is “our busiest month of the year,” Rosen told CNN.

“We’ve been scraping by” for weeks, he noted, adding, “getting cream cheese in sporadic supply and praying.” A shortage of large tubs was also delaying cream cheese shipments in New York City, CBS New York reported Monday:

To help remedy its shortage, Junior’s is working with Kraft Heinz, the company that owns Philadelphia.