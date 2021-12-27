Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris pushed “fake news” when she claimed the Biden White House made real progress in fixing the supply chain crisis plaguing the United States.
A transcript is as follows:
CARLEY SHIMKUS: You just heard Vice President Kamala Harris say there that the Biden administration is on it. It spoke to the people who run the ports, the ports are open 24/7, and business is now booming. What’s your reaction to that?
ROBERT UNANUE: Fake news. The ports are still clogged. If you go along the New Jersey Turnpike through Newark Airport, there are thousands of containers stacked up because we consume, we’re not exporters. We need to manufacture. That’s one of the things we’re trying to do. We’re investing $80 million in Texas and around the U.S. and Puerto Rico to manufacture. Within a nanosecond of this socialist agenda taking office, they undid with 48 executive orders all the accomplishments of the Trump administration.
