Pandemic Rebound Appears to Be Losing Steam in Several Major Economies

Growth in several major economies is set to slow in the year ahead, according to data published Monday by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The OECD’s Composite Leading Indicators, which forecast economic trends about six to nine months ahead, indicate “a drop in momentum” in the economies of China, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the U.K.

The indicators point to stable growth in U.S., Japan, India, France, and the rest of the Eurozone.

Russia’s expansion is expected to continue apace, although the OECD says there have been signs that growth has begun to moderate. Brazil looks set for a sharp slowdown.