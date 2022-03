The price of fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes, and doughnuts has soared over the past year, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

The cost of sweet rolls, coffee cakes, and doughnuts in February increased 11.2 percent compared to 12 months ago and has risen 4.1 percent since January, the last month it was measured.

Overall, the prices rose 7.9 percent compared to a year ago, a 40-year record high.