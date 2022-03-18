North American Rig Count Drops Again

The number of oil rigs operating in North America fell this week, the second decline over the past three weeks amid elevated oil prices.

The number of oil rigs fell from 869 to 839 due to a decline in Canadian oil rigs from 207 to 176, according to oil services giant Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil rigs were unchanged at 663 and Gulf of Mexico rigs climbed by one to 12.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude contracts rose nearly 1.4 percent to close on Friday at $104.43. The U.S. average for a gallon of gasoline was $4.274, a penny less than the day before and nearly six cents less than a week ago.