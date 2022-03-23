New Home Sales Unexpectedly Tumble But Prices Keep Rising

New home sales fell significantly and unexpectedly in February.

U.S. new-home sales declined by two percent to an annual rate of 772,000 in February, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Compared to a year earlier, sales were down more than percent.

Despite higher mortgage rates, new home sales had appeared to be holding up. Economists had expected sales to climb to 810,000 from the initially reported 801.000 for January. Instead, January’s figure was revised down to 788,000.

Compared with expectations, sales were off by 4.6 percent.