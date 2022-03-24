Elizabeth Warren: ‘Student Debt Is A Gender Justice Issue’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 03: Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) waves as she is introduced during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) at UNLV on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nineteen of …
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
John Carney

Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a tweet on Thursday that student debt should be canceled because of “gender justice.”

Women comprised around 58 percent of higher education degree holders in 2018 but held around 65 percent of student debt.

“Millennial women (35%) are more than three times as likely as their male peers (11%) to not have completely understood their financing options when applying to college,” student loan refinancing company Laurel Road found in a 2018 report.

“While student loan debt is referred to as everything from a burden to a national crisis, one thing is evident. Recent graduates, especially women, are lacking adequate support in the form of financial education, which is negatively affecting their long-term financial outlooks and opportunities,” said Alyssa Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer of Laurel Road.

Senator Warren (D-Mass) called on President Joe Biden to “act” on canceling student debt.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.