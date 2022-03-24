Elizabeth Warren: ‘Student Debt Is A Gender Justice Issue’

Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a tweet on Thursday that student debt should be canceled because of “gender justice.”

Women owe over two-thirds of student debt. Canceling student debt would help give millions of women a fair shot at starting a business, saving for a home, and pursuing their dreams. Student debt is a gender justice issue. It’s time for @POTUS to act. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 24, 2022

Women comprised around 58 percent of higher education degree holders in 2018 but held around 65 percent of student debt.

“Millennial women (35%) are more than three times as likely as their male peers (11%) to not have completely understood their financing options when applying to college,” student loan refinancing company Laurel Road found in a 2018 report.

“While student loan debt is referred to as everything from a burden to a national crisis, one thing is evident. Recent graduates, especially women, are lacking adequate support in the form of financial education, which is negatively affecting their long-term financial outlooks and opportunities,” said Alyssa Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer of Laurel Road.

Senator Warren (D-Mass) called on President Joe Biden to “act” on canceling student debt.