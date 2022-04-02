Speaking Spirit Ministries church in Richmond, Virginia, donated $10,000 worth of fuel on Saturday as a plurality of Americans blame high gas costs on President Joe Biden.

“With rising gas prices, we wanted to be able to do something special; we wanted to be able to serve our community,” Pastor Fred Wyatt told WRIC. “So we’re excited about today; we know it will be a blessing to a lot of people.”

In a social media post on Saturday, Speaking Spirit Ministries shared an infographic about the event asking people to join them. “Let us be a blessing to you and yours,” the post read.

A plurality of citizens blamed the high gas prices on Biden’s economic policies, a recent Quinnipiac University survey found.

“While Biden has cast blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin and oil and gas companies, Americans are not blindly buying his excuses,” Breitbart News reported on Friday:

A plurality, 41 percent, directly blame the Biden administration’s economic policies, compared to 24 percent who attribute it to the War in Ukraine/Russia sanctions, and 24 percent who believe it is because oil companies are charging more. Just five percent believe the rise in prices due to a rise in demand as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic eases.

Biden and radical Green New Deal leftists wanted citizens to feel pain when filling their gas tanks, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who is chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), said Tuesday.

“There’s no doubt about it that Joe Biden is directly responsible for our currently high gas prices and they’re not going to get better,” Banks stated during an interview with Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, the church relied on social media and word of mouth to inform citizens of the giveaway event.