Cleveland Fed President Mester Says Fed Isn’t Ruling Out 75 Basis Point Hikes Forever

The Federal Reserve isn’t ruling out a three quarters of a percentage point hike forever but the current pace of smaller, half-a-point moves “seems about right to me,” Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

“We don’t rule out 75 forever,” Mester said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “I think the pace we’re going right now seems about right to me. We’ll going to have to assess whether inflation is actually moving down. And then we’ll be able to get information about we do a couple of those.”