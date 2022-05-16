Former Goldman CEO Warns of Potential Recession: ‘Very, Very High Risk Factor’

Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein warned the United States could plunge into a recession.

"Do you think we're headed towards recession?" @margbrennan asks Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein amid U.S. inflation. "It's definitely a risk…If I were a consumer, I'd be prepared for it, but it's not baked in the cake." pic.twitter.com/IehxU4wSo6 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 15, 2022

A transcript is as follows: