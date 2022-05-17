Bidenflation Crashes Homebuilder Sentiment to Lowest Level in Two Years

Confidence among home builders in the U.S. lurched downward as inflation took its toll and home affordability continued to plunge.

The National Association of Home Builders said that its housing market index, which measures the sentiment of builders of single-family homes, plunged eight points to a score of 69 in May, the lowest level since June of 2020.

This is the fifth straight month of deteriorating sentiment. Economists had predicted a milder notching down to 75 from 77. The NAHB said the plunge was a sign that the housing market is now slowing.

“Housing leads the business cycle and housing is slowing,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a builder and developer from Savannah, Ga.

Home builders have been hit by inflation in the costs of building materials, shortages of some materials, a tight labor market, and rising interest rates making homes less affordable to buyers.

“The housing market is facing growing challenges,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Building material costs are up 19 percent from a year ago, in less than three months mortgage rates have surged to a 12-year high and based on current affordability conditions, less than 50 percent of new and existing home sales are affordable for a typical family. Entry-level and first-time home buyers are especially bearing the brunt of this rapid rise in mortgage rates.”