Unemployment Jumps for Black and Hispanic Women

Although the U.S. unemployment rate held steady in May, it jumped much higher among black and Hispanic women and teenagers, data from the Department of Labor showed Friday.

The unemployment rate among black women over 20 rose to 5.9 percent from 5 percent a month earlier. The total number of black women counted as unemployed jumped from 533,000 to 629,000.

The unemployment rate for black teenagers increased to 18.3 percent from 15.2 percent. The total number of unemployed black teenagers increased from 104,000 to 140,000.

The unemployment rate among Hispanic women over 20 jumped to 4.7 percent from 3.8 percent in April. The number of unemployed Hispanic women rose from 474,000 to 591,000.

The unemployment rate for Hispanic teenagers also increased, rising to 12.2 percent from 11.5 percent. The total number of unemployed Hispanic teenagers rose by 10,000 to 175,000.

The unemployment rate for white teenagers, by contrast, fell to nine percent from 9.8 percent. The white adult male unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1 percent and white women unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent. Black adult male unemployment fell to 5.7 percent from 6.1 percent. The Asian unemployment rate fell to 2.4 percent from 3.1 percent.