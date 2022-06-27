Exclusive: Conservatives Launch Structured Attack on Woke Corporations

Matthew Peterson, the general partner of New Founding and the president of American Firebrand PAC, joined Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM with host Matthew Boyle to discuss how to fight back against woke corporations.

Peterson said New Founding is “a venture organization dedicated to revitalizing America,” going on to explain that the organization’s mission is to “spearhead an alternative universe, an alternative economy that already exists but is atomized.”

“We need to unite all those companies under one banner. We need a commercial, cultural movement that moves America forward.” Peterson said, and decried that Americans have been “forced to buy products or services from people who hate them.”

New Founding, Peterson explained, was created to solve that problem, in large part by maintaining a job board and identifying companies that are aligned with conservative beliefs. New Founding serves as an umbrella organization, with various different specialties.

Peterson, who is a veteran of the Claremont Institute, also discussed Principal Investments, the investment side of New Founding, explaining that it was made to “invest in the direct-to-consumer that we think represent American values.” The organization also maintains a directory of direct-to-consumer companies that connect consumers with businesses that defend American principles.

Boyle and Peterson also discussed the American Firebrand PAC, another aspect of New Founding that intends to advocate for the base of the Republican Party. Peterson added that “half the country has a bunch of Republican establishment leaders who maybe don’t hate them, but the very least don’t really represent them,” pointing out Senator Cornyn of Texas as an example. Peterson went on to say that one facet of American Firebrand’s mission is to show Republican leaders “how to fight the left more boldly.”

Additionally, Peterson noted that one of the reasons the left has been so effective is that they have ruthlessly pushed for their agenda while the right has advocated for neutrality, stating, “What I reject is this idea, this is why we got this idea that oh, well, we just need everything to be neutral, need businesses and stay out of politics. And the truth is, they can stay out of politics before because we agreed on fundamentals.” He continued, saying “now that we don’t, neutrality is not enough.”

Peterson also noted that “I don’t think we’ve even seen the beginning of this … separating out of the economy as people leave out from under the power of woke capital.”

