American Airlines Slashes 31K Flights for ‘Proactive Adjustments’

American Airlines is cutting 31,000 flights in November after slashing two percent of flights in September and October.

The information came via data from aviation analytics company Cirium, CNN reported Monday, adding the biggest cuts would affect flights between Chicago O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth, along with Boston and Philadelphia.

“Preliminary schedules are published 331 days in advance and then adjustments are made closer in based on the schedule we intend to operate,” American told the outlet.

“We are now loading schedule adjustments approximately 100 days in advance, which is in line with how we adjusted our schedule in 2019 prior to the pandemic,” it continued.

In June, American Airlines said it would stop services in three cities in the coming months due to a pilot shortage, Breitbart News reported.

Service would end on September 7 in Islip and Ithaca, New York, and Toledo, Ohio.

“The decision comes as the overall airline industry has been dealing with a pilot shortage while demands for travel remain at an all-time high,” the Breitbart article said.

“Regional Airline Association (RAA) previously reported the shortage mostly stems from the pandemic, during which the industry faced internal strife over vaccine mandates,” the outlet stated.

Most recently, American deemed the changes “proactive adjustments” that would help “size our airline for the resources we have available and to build additional buffer into the remainder of our summer schedule.”

During a recent interview on Fox News Channel’s America Reports, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said his constituents were concerned about higher gas prices, food prices, and flight cancellations.

Khanna said, “Look, people in my district, they’re talking to me about gas prices, about higher food prices, they’re talking to me about the airlines getting canceled, I mean, people are not being able to get places.”

American Airlines will halt services in three cities this coming autumn due to an ongoing pilot shortage in the airline industry. https://t.co/HX1GSkzUgb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 21, 2022

“So, those are the issues, front and center. I guess when you’re a member of Congress, you’re in coffee shops, you meet folks, that’s what’s on people’s minds, and we have to make that the priority,” he concluded.

Over the summer, airlines have grappled with other problems such as delays, severe weather, and air traffic control delays, according to the CNN report.