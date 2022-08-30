California Democrats Pass Law to Let State Set Fast Food Workers’ Wages

Democrats in both houses of the California State Legislature have passed a bill that would allow the state to set wages for half a million fast food workers in the state, sending the legislation to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for signature.

The bill, AB 257, creates a ten-member politburo, known as the Fast Food Council, which would serve for ten years, until renewed by the legislature. It would govern “restaurants consisting of 100 or more establishments nationally that share a common brand, or that are characterized by standardized options for decor, marketing, packaging, products, and services.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday:

The bill, known as the Fast Act, would establish a panel with members appointed by the governor and legislative leaders composed of workers, union representatives, employers and business advocates. They would set hourly wages of up to $22 for fast food workers starting next year and can increase them annually by the same rate as the consumer-price index, up to a maximum of 3.5%.