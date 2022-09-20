Americans will suffer this winter season regarding heating and electric bills as other costs continue to rise.

“The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association,” CBS News reported Monday.

Electricity bills would go up with the prices expected to rise 7.5 percent from last year.

According to Mark Wolfe, the executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, “There is a lot of pain. This is the second year of high home heating prices. Across the board, low- and middle-income families are suffering.”

In August, Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow warned about natural gas prices climbing throughout the colder months, according to Breitbart News:

When we look at utilities going forward this winter, especially with the soaring price of natural gas, which has doubled since this time last year, the consumer is going to be paying far more for natural gas this upcoming winter heating season. That’s also going to filter into higher electricity costs as 39 percent of our electricity is generated from natural gas.

In addition, drivers were still shelling out 15 percent more at the pumps than they were a year ago, per the CBS article.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden (D) recently tried to downplay rising inflation during an interview on 60 Minutes while reporter Scott Pelley said the annual inflation rate was at 8.3 last month, Breitbart News reported.

“Well, first of all, let’s put this in perspective. Inflation rate month to month was just — just an inch, hardly at all,” Biden claimed.

Pelley also reiterated it was the highest inflation in 40 years.

Biden continued trying unsuccessfully to convince Americans not to worry about inflation, Breitbart News’ John Carney wrote Monday.

He noted prices were up significantly in August and “when Biden tells America that prices rising at an annualized rate of 9.2 percent is ‘just an inch, hardly at all,’ he might as well be telling people not to believe their lying eyes.”