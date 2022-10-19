Housing Starts Plunge as Highest Mortgage Rates in Decades Bite

Builders started construction on fewer than expected new U.S. homes in September as interest rates on home loans claimed to their highest level in two decades.

Privately owned housing starts in September fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.439 million, below the 1.475 million expected, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. This was an 8.1 percent decline from the downwardly adjusted figure for August.

In August, builders unexpectedly accelerated groundbreaking on new residential construction projects, pushing starts up 13.7 percent from the prior month. The figure was revised down on Wednesday from 1.575 million to 1,566 million.