Joe Biden Expands ‘Disaster Migrant’ Population to 530,000

President Joe Biden’s advisers have granted temporary legal status to roughly 30,000 Ethiopians now living in the United States.

The award of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was announced Friday as Ethiopia’s government continues a disastrous war against a non-Ethiopian ethnic group in the Tigray region of the country.

“The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions engulfing Ethiopia, and DHS is committed to providing temporary protection [for 18 months] to those in need,” said a statement from Alejandro Mayorkas, the pro-migration secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The statement added:

Ethiopian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to conflict-related violence and a humanitarian crisis involving severe food shortages, flooding, drought, and displacement, will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improve.

The protection will help 30,000 Ethiopians, according to a September 30 letter sent to Mayorkas by a variety of pro-migration groups, including the American Immigration Lawyers Association. The letter said:

The current crisis in Ethiopia … has been marked by violence against civilians in conflict, ethnic cleansing, destruction of public infrastructure, including health care facilities and schools, arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual and [sex]-based violence as a weapon of war, and weaponization of food, medicine, and fuel … Throughout 2021 and 2022, at least six million people across the Amhara, Tigray, and Afar regions have been cut off from access to adequate food, health care, fuel, banking services, communications with the outside world, and other basic needs.

The TPS program has been abused by several presidents to quietly import and keep many foreign workers, renters, and consumers in the United States.

This TPS program policy is just one element of the federal Extraction Migration economic strategy. That strategy aids investors by cutting Americans’ wages and by boosting housing prices. It also pushes up inflation for a wide variety of goods, such as used autos and food.

The TPS program already keeps roughly 500,000 foreigners in the United States, including some who arrived as illegals in the 1980s and 1990s. The migrants were first given TPS when their home nations were hit by disastrous volcano eruptions, floods, famines, or wars.

The list of countries with active Temporary Protected Status designations now includes Afghanistan, Cameroon, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen. https://t.co/1oHPiVjmZP pic.twitter.com/sI8G38usvn — Pew Research Race and Ethnicity (@pewidentity) October 20, 2022

The 500,000 number does not include the TPS grantees who have already won green cards, nor does it include their U.S.-born children.

President Donald Trump did not extend some of the TPS grants that had been repeatedly extended by prior presidents. The extensions were often granted long after the original disasters had been overcome. But Trump was stopped by lawsuits and Biden’s election.

Since January 2021, Biden has welcomed roughly four million illegal migrants, visa workers, and legal immigrants. He has also imported many additional people from Venezuela, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, and has approved multiple additional TPS designations for Venezuelans, Haitians, and Cameroonians, for example.

The large population helps to push down wages and boost housing costs for Americans — and also to push Americans out of the labor market.

Extraction Migration It is easier for government officials to grow the economy by immigration than by growing exports, productivity, or the birth rate. So Washington, DC, deliberately extracts millions of migrants from poor countries and uses them as extra workers, consumers, and renters. This extraction migration policy both grows and skews the national economy. It prevents tight labor markets and so it shifts vast wealth from ordinary people to investors, billionaires, and Wall Street. It makes it difficult for ordinary Americans to advance in their careers, get married, raise families, buy homes, or gain wealth.

Migration undermines employees’ workplace rights, and it widens the regional economic gaps between the Democrats’ cheap-labor coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states. An economy fueled by extraction migration also drains Americans’ political clout over elites and it alienates young people. It radicalizes Americans’ democratic civic culture because it gives a moral excuse for wealthy elites and progressives to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society, such as drug addicts. This diversify-and-rule investor strategy is enthusiastically pushed by progressives. They wish to transform the U.S. from a society governed by European-origin civic culture into an economic empire of jealous identity groups overseen by progressive hall-monitors. “We’re trying to become the first multiracial, multi-ethnic superpower in the world,” Rep. Rohit Khanna (D-CA) told the New York Times in March 2022. “It will be an extraordinary achievement … We will ultimately triumph,” he boasted.

But the progressives’ colonialism-like economic strategy kills many migrants. It exploits the poverty of migrants and splits foreign families as it extracts human resources from poor home countries to serve wealthy U.S. investors. Progressives hide this extraction migration economic policy behind a wide variety of noble-sounding explanations and theatrical border security programs. Progressives claim the U.S. is a “Nation of Immigrants,” that economic migrants are political victims, that migration helps migrants more than Americans, and that the state must renew itself by replacing populations.

Similarly, establishment Republicans, media businesses, and major GOP donors hide the skew towards investors by ignoring the pocketbook impact and by touting border chaos, welfare spending, migrant crime, and drug smuggling.

Many polls show the public wants to welcome some immigration. But the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and to the inflow of temporary contract workers into the jobs needed by the families of blue-collar and white-collar Americans.

This “Third Rail” opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to one another.