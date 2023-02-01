ADP Says Harsh January Weather and California Floods Slowed Job Creation

American businesses hired fewer workers in January but that might not be a sign of a softening of the labor market.

The ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday that payrolls at private-sector businesses rose by just 106,000, far below the prior month’s figure and missing estimates for 190,000.

The prior month was revised up to 253,000 from 235,000, indicating that the labor market was even hotter than thought at the close of 2022.

The Federal Reserve has been attempting to cool off demand for labor, fearful that the imbalance between supply and demand for workers will fuel further inflation. The slowdown in January may not provide much comfort, however, because ADP attributed it to weather-related disruptions rather than an easing of demand for workers.

“Employment was soft during our Jan. 12 reference week as the U.S. was hit with extreme weather. California was coping with record floods and back-to-back storms delivered ice and snow to the central and eastern U.S.,” ADP said.

“Hiring was stronger during other weeks of the month, in line with the strength we saw late last year,” ADP economist Nela Richardson said.