Exclusive JCNF Poll: Small Business Owners Extremely Concerned About Taxes, Regulation, Energy — Support Bipartisan Small Business Prosperity Plan

The latest monthly Small Business IQ Poll, released by the Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF), shows small business owners are extremely worried about taxes, regulation, and energy. The poll also indicates overwhelming and bipartisan support among small business owners for JCN’s American Small Business Prosperity Plan — an eight-point policy roadmap the 118th Congress can use to help create an economic environment to empower small businesses.

“The vast majority of small businesses in America want bipartisan action in Congress to address their concerns with taxes, regulation, and the economy, as demonstrated in our new opinion survey,” said Elaine Parker, President of the Job Creators Network Foundation.

“Small businesses are struggling in this economy, and they want action from this Congress. Across the political spectrum, they favor spending cuts and a balanced budget, an increase in domestic energy production, and making the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent. The American Small Business Prosperity Plan — which is a political uniter that all lawmakers should support — would accomplish all of these objectives and strengthen the economy,” Parker concluded.

The American Small Business Prosperity Plan was launched last year in partnership with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. The plan has been endorsed by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The eight planks of The American Small Business Prosperity Plan include:

Make the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Permanent

Unleash Domestic Energy Production

Healthcare Reform to Benefit Small Businesses and Families

Exempt Small Businesses From New Regulations

Rein-in Government Spending To Combat High Inflation

Expand Access to Capital for Small Businesses

Dignity of Work Requirement for Recipients of Government Assistance

Get Tough on China and Unclog Obstructed Supply Chains

The Job Creators Network Foundation Small Business IQ Monthly Poll results show overwhelming support for the bipartisan American Small Business Prosperity Plan:

“Small businesses voiced their grave concerns over the state of the U.S. economy and their alarm over taxes, regulations, energy, and more in The Small Business Intelligence Quotient (SBIQ), an index tracking overall small business sentiment about the economy, measured at 56.1 points last month – remaining at a historically low level,” Job Creators Network Foundation said.

“JCNF referenced these findings in their call for urgent bipartisan action from Congress on a common-sense package supported by a majority of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.”

