Silicon Valley Bank Job Posting Appears: ‘Be Part of a Bank Like No Other’

A job posting for Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed Friday, appeared Monday in an email from Daybook, a jobs website for policy professionals.

The job posting was also, inexplicably, posted to Daybook’s Twitter account on Friday, stressing that the bank has “both a diverse client roster and an equally diverse and inclusive organization”:

The Silicon Valley Bank job posting was the first in Monday’s email to job seekers, despite the fact that the bank has been taken over by the federal government and will be wound down once depositors retrieve their money.

The posting, for a “Sr. Deposit Insight – Innovation Economy Research Manager” included the following:

At SVB, we have the opportunity to grow and collectively make an impact by supporting the innovative clients and communities SVB serves. We pride ourselves in having both a diverse client roster and an equally diverse and inclusive organization. And we work diligently to encourage all with different ways of thinking, different ways of working, and especially those traditionally underrepresented in technology and financial services, to apply. … Silicon Valley Bank is the most sought-after financial partner in the global innovation economy. We bring together entrepreneurs, investors, ventures capitalists, and private equity firms to move their bold ideas forward, fast. Our clients define what comes next. In the past 35 years, we have accumulated more experience with start-ups and high-growth tech than any other company in the world.In fact, a majority of the most compelling Fintech disruptors bank with us.Our clients include: Beyond Meat, Shopify, HelloFresh, Cloudera, and Andreessen Horowitz, just to name a few.We help our clients grow, too.More than half of the innovation companies that completed an IPO in the last two years were our clients.

On Sunday, the federal government announced that it would guarantee all deposits after a run on the bank left it insolvent last week. Depositors include many startup companies, in Silicon Valley and beyond, and small businesses. Many wondered whether they would be able to make payroll if their funds were lost.

The bank, at times, appears to have pressured clients to deposit some or all of their funds, according to the Wall Street Journal..

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.