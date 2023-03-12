Fed, Treasury, and FDIC Announce Actions to Backstop Banks After Silicon Valley Meltdown

The U.S. government on Sunday sought to affirm confidence in the U.S. banking system by announcing protection for all depositors in Silicon Valley Bank.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen approved measures to resolve the failure of Silicon Valley Bank “in a manner that fully protects all depositors,” the Treasury said Sunday in a joint statement with the Fed and FDIC.

This means that deposits beyond the $250,000 limit on FDIC insurance will be available on Monday. The Treasury sAaid the measures will not come at a cost to taxpayers.

In a joint statement by the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the government said:

Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth. After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors. Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer. We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer. Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law. Finally, the Federal Reserve Board on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors. The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry. Those reforms combined with today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe.

The Federal Reserve added: