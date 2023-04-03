U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Sinks

Construction spending tumbled in February as spending on residential projects fell sharply.

Total construction spending declined by 0.1 percent in February compared to the prior month, according to data released Monday by the Commerce Department.

The January figure, however, was revised up to indicate that construction spending rose 0.4 percent. The preliminary estimate had spending falling by 0.1 percent in January.

Economists had expected spending to be flat with January’s preliminary figure. When compared against the initial January estimate, February’s spending was up 2.2 percent.

The December spending figure was also revised up, indicating that spending has been higher than was thought for the past few months. In November, spending surged 1.8 percent after dipping in October.