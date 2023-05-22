Poll: More Voters Trust Republicans to Handle Economic Issues

The vast majority of likely voters identify the economy as a very important issue going into the 2024 presidential election, and they tend to have more faith in Republicans to handle that issue than Democrats, Monday’s Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey asked respondents how important economic issues will be in the 2024 presidential election, and 92 percent identified it as an at least “somewhat” important issue. Of those, 68 percent said it is “very important.”

Notably, most Democrats, Republicans, and independents agree the economy will be an important issue in the upcoming presidential race.

While 88 percent expressed concern over the current economy, 50 percent identified Republicans as best suited to handle the issue. Just 39 percent said they trust Democrats more to handle the economy, and 11 percent remain unsure.

While there is a predictable partisan divide — 79 percent of Democrats trust Democrats to handle the economy more, and 85 percent of Republicans trust Republicans more — Republicans have the edge among independents. Fifty-one percent of independents trust Republicans to handle the economy more than Democrats.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

The GOP now has more than a 2-to-1 advantage among independents on the issue of the economy. Eighty-five percent (85%) of Republicans trust their party more to handle the economy, while 79% of Democrats trust their party more. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 51% trust Republicans more to handle the economy, compared to 25% who trust Democrats more. More Republicans (77%) than Democrats (44%) or unaffiliated voters (61%) are Very Concerned about the economy. Democrats (56%) are less likely than Republicans (78%) or unaffiliated voters (72%) to believe the economy will be a Very Important issue in the 2024 presidential election. By a 25-point margin – 54% to 34% – men trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle the economy. Among women voters, however, slightly more trust Democrats (44%) than Republicans (41%).

The survey was taken May 11 and 14-15, 2023, among 996 likely voters. It has a +/- three percent margin of error.

