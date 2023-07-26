GOP Reps Slam ‘Charade and Circus’ by Mayorkas

Multiple GOP representatives slammed the determined stonewalling and evasion by President Joe Biden’s border chief during a July 26 hearing.

Judiciary chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) repeatedly pressed Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pro-migration border chief, to say how many recent migrant arrivals he has deported back to their home countries.

Mayorkas dodged and ducked, but Jordan persisted:

Jordan: Mr. Secretary, is the number greater than zero? Can you tell us that? The number of people who have been encountered on the border — over the two million number… — put in removal proceedings, adjudicated, and then removed [to their homeland countries]. Is that number greater than zero?

Mayorkas: Yes.

Jordan: Is it greater than 100?

Mayorkas: Yes.

Jordan: Greater than 1,000?

Mayorkas: Congressman, Mr. Chairman, forgive me. Mr. Chairman. As I have stated before, the data you wish to have we will provide to you as promptly as possible. What I don’t want to do is misspeak when it comes to data.

Jordan: I can appreciate that. But we have a history where we’ve asked questions before in a hearing. You told us the same [promises but] you don’t get it back to us. So we’re trying to get as much as we can on the record in a public hearing. And you’ve now told me it’s greater than 100, but you don’t know if it’s greater than 1000, out of the two million [plus] who’ve come to the country, been encountered, and put in removal proceedings …

Mayorkas: Of course, it is more than a thousand.

