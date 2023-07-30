‘Faulty Wiring’: Ford Recalls Nearly 870,000 F-150 Trucks

Nearly 870,000 Ford F-150 trucks are being recalled after it was discovered the parking brake could turn on by its own — due to faulty wiring — thus causing a hazard for a driver on the road.

The recall applies to models made between 2021 and 2023, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents.

So far 918 warranty claims of wire chafing have been made just in North America.

“The rear axle wiring harness bundle may contact the rear axle housing which can, in certain circumstances, result in chafing of the wiring harness bundle,” Ford stated. “Further investigation determined that, over time, the chafing of the rear axle wiring harness assembly can wear through the abrasion resistant tape and circuit insulation, ultimately exposing copper wiring which can result in the grounding of circuits on the rear axle housing.”

In layman’s terms, some trucks may have damage in the wiring which could activate the parking break even while the vehicle is moving, causing the driver to crash. A warning light will appear on a vehicle’s panel if this damage exists. Ford said it would fix the issue for free at Ford and Lincoln dealerships by replacing the rear axle wiring harness and putting a protective tie strap and tape wrap on the brake wiring.

The report shows there has been no known accidents with any of the F-150 models recalled.

Those that have already fixed the issue at a mechanic are eligible for a refund until September 2024. The parking break issue first came to light in February.

Breitbart News reported last month that Ford recalled more than a quarter million Explorer SVUs.

The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed by a Ford software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But according to two complaints from vehicle owners, their SUVs behaved erratically following the repair.

The recall was for models created in 2020 through 2023.