Last Call: Another Brewery to Close in San Francisco

Harmonic Brewing will become the second major brewery in San Francisco to close this year, thanks to crime and the city’s slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday:

Harmonic Brewing, one of San Francisco’s popular craft breweries, will close its original taproom and brewing facility. The company announced it will shutter its brewery at 1050 26th St. later this year after eight years of brewing and pouring pints of its refreshing ales and lagers. Brewmaster Eddie Gobbo told the Chronicle several factors forced the closing: chief among them a lagging recovery from the pandemic, lower spending, recent break-ins and the increasing costs of brewing materials. Ultimately, the company wasn’t able to reach an agreement for a new lease with its landlord. The last day for drinking will be in October.

Earlier this summer, as Breitbart News reported, Anchor Brewing announced its closure, ending a 127-year run as a pioneer in the craft brewing industry.

There is a possibility that Anchor could still be revived if workers manage to purchase the company and run it as a cooperative. However, as the Los Angeles Times explained on Friday, that involves many legal and logistical challenges.

San Francisco has experienced the slowest downtown recovery among 62 U.S. cities, as measured by cell phone data.

Twitter (now X) owner Elon Musk posted a message on Monday: “It is important for more people to come to work in San Francisco or the rest of the city can’t survive.” But many employees of San Francisco companies shifted permanently to work-from-home during the pandemic, and crime remains a deterrent for workers and entrepreneurs alike.

