Report: Mayorkas Migrant Rapes, Murders 11-Year-Old Girl

A Guatemalan migrant admitted into the United States by border chief Alejandro Mayorkas has allegedly raped and murdered the 11-year-old daughter of another economic migrant in Texas.

The New York Post reported on April 18 on the suspected murderer of Maria Gonzalez:

Guatemalan migrant Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez, 18, is wanted for questioning related to the shocking crime, Pasadena officials said. Rodriguez lived in the same [Texas] apartment complex as Gonzalez but has since disappeared, police said.

The alleged murderer was admitted in January via the loosely managed Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) loophole, according to NewsNation.com: “At the time, he was only 17, so Garcia-Rodriguez was turned over to Health and Human Services custody and released because he had a sponsor in Louisiana.”

Federal officials make minimal effort to track the UAC migrants after they are released. This pathway has been used by MS-13 to expand their gangs in the United States and also by employers seeking cheap, compliant workers.

The murdered child was the daughter of another illegal migrant from Guatemala who was at work, NewsNation said: “Maria Gonzalez was found strangled and sexually assaulted in her apartment. Her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, said Maria texted him after he left for work, saying someone was knocking on the door.”

The father and child entered the United States after separating themselves from his wife and other children.

The practice is encouraged by the Flores loophole established in law by former President Barack Obama. The loophole allows migrants to slip through the U.S. border if they bring children.

Mayorkas’s catch-and-release policies are endorsed by President Joe Biden. The policies allow the drug-smuggling cartels to profit by extracting high-interest payments from the indebted migrants that are released into U.S. jobs by Mayorkas.

Mayorkas defends his catch-and-release policies as good for employers and migrants:

In a second story, the New York Post reported on the reaction of the Guatemalan mother:

The devastated mother of an 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under her dad’s bed after she was raped has spoken out about the shocking crime — saying, “I don’t want to cry anymore … I want justice.” Ana Elizabeth Xitumul Saput railed against the person who carried out the unspeakable crime against Maria, who had been home alone in Pasadena on Saturday when she alerted her dad at work that someone was at the door. “I don’t want to cry anymore, because I have a bad heart,” the grieving mom told Telemundo 47 from Guatemala, where she still lives with Maria’s younger sister.

The Spanish-language Telemundo TV network interviewed the mother and provided images of the murdered child.

When President Donald Trump was in power, Democrats and their media allies emotionally and loudly blamed him for the death of migrants trying to sneak across the border. In 2019, for example, Zach Beauchamp at Vox.com reported:

This is the photo that encapsulates the cruelty of the Trump era: a father and daughter lying dead on the banks of the Rio Grande river, her tiny arm draped around his neck, drowned after an attempt to cross onto American soil and seek asylum. I don’t like having to look at it, but it’s important: It is the true face of the Trump administration’s approach to immigration, the physical embodiment of the nativism that animates it. These are the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter, Valeria, who is almost 2.

Thousands of other migrants have died while Biden and Mayorkas imported at least six million migrants for economic purposes in less than three years. That strategy has helped investors by inflating real estate prices and reducing Americans’ wages.

Biden’s huge inflow includes roughly two million legal migrants, 3.5 million illegal and quasi-legal migrants allowed through the southern border, roughly 1.6 million “gotaways” who sneaked over the border, as well as hundreds of thousands of migrants who refused to go home when their legal visas expired.