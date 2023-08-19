Texas police have named a Guatemalan migrant as a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to the alleged murder and rape of Maria Gonzalez, an 11-year-old girl who was found strangled to death after being sexually assaulted and stuffed into a laundry basket under a bed where she lived in Pasadena, Texas, on August 12.

Guatemalan migrant Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez, 18, is wanted for questioning related to the shocking crime, Pasadena officials said. Rodriguez lived in the same [Texas] apartment complex as Gonzalez but has since disappeared, police said.

Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez was entered the United States in January in El Paso via the loosely managed Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) loophole, according to NewsNation.com: “At the time, he was only 17, so Garcia-Rodriguez was turned over to Health and Human Services custody and released because he had a sponsor in Louisiana.”

Federal officials make minimal effort to track the UAC migrants after they are released. This pathway has been used by MS-13 to expand their gangs in the United States and also by employers seeking cheap, compliant workers.

The murdered child was the daughter of another migrant from Guatemala who was at work at the time of the murder, NewsNation said: “Maria Gonzalez was found strangled and sexually assaulted in her apartment. Her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, said Maria texted him after he left for work, saying someone was knocking on the door.”

The father and child entered the United States after separating themselves from his wife and other children. The practice is encouraged by the Flores loophole established in law by former President Barack Obama. The loophole allows migrants to enter through the U.S. border if they bring children.

Mayorkas’s catch-and-release policies are endorsed by President Joe Biden. The policies allow the drug-smuggling cartels to profit by extracting high-interest payments from the indebted migrants that are released into the United States.

Mayorkas defends his catch-and-release policies as good for employers and migrants:

The devastated mother of an 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under her dad’s bed after she was raped has spoken out about the shocking crime — saying, “I don’t want to cry anymore … I want justice.” Ana Elizabeth Xitumul Saput railed against the person who carried out the unspeakable crime against Maria, who had been home alone in Pasadena on Saturday when she alerted her dad at work that someone was at the door. “I don’t want to cry anymore, because I have a bad heart,” the grieving mom told Telemundo 47 from Guatemala, where she still lives with Maria’s younger sister.

The Spanish-language Telemundo TV network interviewed the mother and provided images of the murdered child.

When President Donald Trump was in office, Democrats and their media allies regularly blamed him for the deaths of migrants who were making the often perilous trek across the southern border. In 2019, for example, Zach Beauchamp at Vox.com reported:

This is the photo that encapsulates the cruelty of the Trump era: a father and daughter lying dead on the banks of the Rio Grande river, her tiny arm draped around his neck, drowned after an attempt to cross onto American soil and seek asylum. I don’t like having to look at it, but it’s important: It is the true face of the Trump administration’s approach to immigration, the physical embodiment of the nativism that animates it. These are the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter, Valeria, who is almost 2.

Thousands of other migrants have died while Biden and Mayorkas have allowed at least six million migrants, coming mostly for economic purposes, into the United States in less than three years. That strategy has helped investors by inflating real estate prices and reducing Americans’ wages.

Biden’s migrant inflow includes roughly two million legal migrants, 3.5 million illegal and quasi-legal migrants allowed through the southern border, roughly 1.6 million “gotaways” who crossed over the border, as well as hundreds of thousands of migrants who refused to go home when their legal visas expired.