McDonald’s announced Monday it is calling time on self-serve soda stations in dining areas across the country with theft cited amongst a list of concerns working to end the popular practice.

The news was first reported by the State Journal-Register, citing several franchisees in Illinois. Restaurants in Illinois have already started the process, along with stores out West, heralding in the speedy demise of self-service in favor of crew poring drinks.

“McDonald’s will be transitioning away from self-serve beverage stations in dining rooms across the U.S. by 2032,” the company confirmed in a statement to Business Insider.

“This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant.”

The move means customers will no longer be handed an empty cup by an employee then add ice and their beverage of choice away from the point of sale.

Customers at fast food outlets which no longer offer the service must in future ask for refills at the counter.

The owner-operators interviewed by the State Journal-Register cited an array of factors contributing to axing the soda machines from dining rooms, including food safety, theft prevention, and fewer dine-in customers.

Other new additions are also being phased in with full automation also a possibility down the track.

McDonald’s launched its first fully automated restaurant operated by robots in Fort Worth, Texas, this week as a test for future locations. https://t.co/DZ4nx9uUAf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 25, 2022

“The crew pour system – which actually will use automated beverage systems to mechanically fill drink orders – minimizes human contact,” the State-Journal reported. “Crew pour also eliminates theft and emphasizes the brand’s new focus on creating a more relaxed dine-in experience complete with servers delivering meals to the table.”

McDonald’s, like the rest of the industry, is also seeing more consumers order food for takeout as digital orders increase in a post-pandemic environment.