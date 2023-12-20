General Motors’ (GM) “Factory Zero” plant was temporarily shut down after a fire broke out. The plant produces Electric Vehicles (EVs), which have a history of catching fire, though GM executives said “battery materials” were the cause.

Factory Zero, also known as Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, has been celebrated by President Joe Biden’s administration for its all-electric production. On Tuesday, the plant closed after a fire filled the plant with heavy smoke.

By Wednesday, GM executives blamed the fire on a forklift accident and said the plant was up and running, though portions remained closed, according to the Detroit Free Press:

“Our initial investigation indicates a forklift accidentally punctured a container with battery materials causing the fire,” said GM spokeswoman Tara Kuhnen. “The investigation continues.” [Emphasis added] Both the automaker and the Detroit Fire Department said earlier they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire that occurred in a shipping dock area and involved lithium ion batteries. [Emphasis added] … Kuhnen said that “most departments are operational again at the plant, including vehicle assembly. All others will be notified by their leadership when to return. Safety remains our overriding priority.” [Emphasis added]

The fire is only the latest at EV plants across the United States.

In February, Ford Motor Co. was forced to halt production at its Detroit, Michigan, plant when an all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck’s battery caught fire and spread to another vehicle.

The issue of EV battery fires has been so severe for GM that in 2021, the automaker had to recall its all-electric Chevrolet Bolt over fire risks associated with the battery.

GM’s Factory Zero has been hailed by Biden as a leader in his administration’s green energy efforts that seek to have American consumers quickly transition from driving gas-powered cars to EVs.

