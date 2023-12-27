Harvard: Pro-Palestinian Disruptions Occurred for ‘Years’ Before October 7

Pro-Palestinian activists regularly disrupted important university ceremonies for “years” at Harvard before the antisemitic outbursts that followed the Hamas terror attack in Israel on October 7, according to media reports at the university.

The latest edition of the Harvard alumni magazine, which devotes an article to the divisions on campus over the war, noted that “it was not unprecedented that during breaks between speaker’s at this year’s convocation, on September 4, organized groups broke in with cheers advocating Palestinian rights.”

Those “cheers,” an earlier edition of the magazine noted, had interrupted the speech of the minister of Memorial Church, who had “invoked the Native peoples and unnamed enslaved people who had, respectively, owned the land on which the University was built.” (Harvard was a cradle of the abolitionist movement.)

The Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper, had noted in September: “As has been the case in recent years, the ceremony — which was hosted in Tercentenary Theatre — was punctuated by shouts of protest by members of the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee, who also held banners during the ceremony.”

These protests took place during a time of growing peace in the Middle East between Israel and neighboring Arab states. The university appears to have done little to discipline the pro-Palestinian students for their repeated disruptions of events.

