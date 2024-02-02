Topeka Entices Migrants to Come Fill Jobs, Offering Some $15K to Move

The city of Topeka, Kansas, wants migrants with permission to work in the United States to make themselves at home in its communities.

Officials say the city is struggling with almost stagnant population growth and a low unemployment rate while it has approximately 6,600 job openings, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

“The Greater Topeka Partnership, an economic-development group, has been trying to sell people on the city with its ‘Choose Topeka’ marketing campaign, which it started in 2019,” the outlet said. “Last year, it decided to direct those efforts toward immigrants, especially those from Spanish-speaking countries.”

Mayor Michael Padilla (D) believes the effort to entice immigrants and Americans to the area is a good idea that will help the city prosper and grow, the Journal continued:

Padilla said Topeka doesn’t have the resources, including a migrant shelter, to manage even a fraction of the volume of people arriving in other cities. Instead, he said, he is happy to see his city’s population grow by encouraging foreigners with permission to work to move there. … The partnership started the broader “Choose Topeka” campaign in 2019 to recruit workers to move to the city, in some cases offering up to $15,000 a person to help with relocation costs. The Choose Topeka website states it is “a community filled with hearts embracing big dreams and hands willing to work for those dreams.”

The Immigration Accountability Project recently said the Senate Republican leadership’s draft border deal with White House officials will “reward illegal migration and encourage more foreign graduates to take jobs from American graduates,” Breitbart News reported on January 12.

Immigration Accountability Project President Chris Chmielenski stated:

It essentially authorizes the Biden administration to continue to catch and release people into the country. It authorizes them to give them work permits [to illegal migrants and] authorizes them to grant parole [legal status] to everybody that they’re able to funnel to a port of entry.

It is important to note that the American economy created 353,000 jobs throughout January, according to Breitbart News.