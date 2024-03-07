Gallup: Record Share Say Biden’s Migration Is ‘Critical Threat’

A record 55-percent share of Americans are alarmed by President Joe Biden’s mass migration into their communities, society, and workplaces, according to Gallup.

“The survey finds a record-high 55% of U.S. adults, up eight points from last year, saying that ‘large numbers of immigrants entering the United States illegally’ is a critical threat to U.S. vital interests,” Gallup reported.

The prior record was 50 percent in 2004, which was reached amid post-9/11 concerns about the government’s refusal to exclude hostile ideologies and potential terrorists.

In the March 7 State of the Union speech, Biden is expected to blame Republicans for his carefully planned mass migration that has imported at least 7 million poor people. That anti-American policy is dragging down his poll ratings amid good economic growth and low unemployment.

Gallup also noted:

Significantly more Americans name immigration as the most important problem facing the U.S. (28%) than did a month ago (20%). Immigration has now passed the government [and “the economy”] as the most often cited problem, after the two issues tied for the top position the past two months.

Many other polls show the public is worried about the federal government’s ruthless policy of extracting workers, consumers, and renters from poor countries to inflate the U.S. economy and the government’s tax inflow.

For example, almost 70 percent of Americans say Americans would benefit from new curbs on migration at the southern border, according to an Economist/YouGov survey in mid-February of 1,671 citizens. The “worse off” group includes 63 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of independents, but only 15 percent of Democrats.

“We’ve got to stop calling it ‘immigration,’” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told Fox News on February 28. “It’s not immigration. This is a Mass Migration … No other country in the world would tolerate it, and we are paying the price for it right now in real-time with real American victims.”

The federal policy of mass migration is pushed by progressives who hate the border that protects Americans’ society from migration and also by investor groups who use the taxpayer-supported migration to spike their stock market wealth.

The pro-migration alliance of progressives and investors has a huge influence in the national media. For example, the Wall Street Journal claimed on March 7 that a new “survey finds broad support for the kind of comprehensive immigration reform that has repeatedly failed in recent years.”

But a plurality of Americans say legal and illegal migration makes the nation “worse off,” YouGov noted in a February 1 analysis:

31% of Americans say immigration generally makes the U.S. better off, while 37% say it makes the U.S. worse off. Another 18% say it doesn’t make much difference, and 14% aren’t sure. Among Americans who say immigration generally makes the U.S. better off, only 4% name it as their most important issue. That figure is 27% for Americans who think immigration generally makes the U.S. worse off. Democrats, college graduates, and young Americans are more likely to think of immigration in a generally positive way, while Republicans, non-college graduates, and older Americans are more likely to think of immigration negatively.

The 37 percent “worse off” is almost double the share from June 2021, when only 20 percent said immigration makes the “nation worse off.”

The “better off” number is now 31 percent, sharply down from 40 percent in June 2021.

A new report from the Congressional Budget Office reinforces the vast evidence that the federal policy of Extraction Migration shifts family wages and workplace investment toward Wall Street, real estate, coastal states, and government.

The economic policy is very unpopular, in part, because it also diverts politicians’ focus away from American communities and the “deaths of despair” among discarded Americans, such as homeless, drug addicts, and prostitutes.