Breitbart Business Digest: Trump Trial Isn’t Distracting Americans from the Ravages of Bidenomics

Americans Hate Bidenomics…

Earlier this week, a New York Times/Siena poll found that more than half of voters believe Joe Biden’s economy is “poor,” and a mere “4 percent” said that things are “excellent.” (If you are in this 4 percent, please contact us so we can interview you and ask you how you drew that conclusion… and where you procure your hallucinogens.)

Equally important: only 25 percent of respondents said that Joe Biden’s America is on the right track vs. 64 percent who said “wrong direction” when asked by the pollsters.

So, we have a consensus. The country is not moving in the right direction, and the economy is a major a factor. What’s more, as those of you who have kept up with the Breitbart Business Digest this week know, inflation is actually going up.

…But the Democrats Hate “Bad Orange Man” Even More

Yet, the conversation in the media this week – new, legacy, and online – was not focused around Joe Biden and Bidenomics. Instead, we were treated to wall-to-wall coverage of he who is known as “The Bad Orange Man.”

Donald Trump is standing trial this week in New York, and it’s likely to last another month-and-a-half to two months. This means that despite the fact that he’s the presumptive Republican party nominee for president of the United States in an election that is happening in just a few months, his ability to campaign has been severely restricted because he is obliged to appear in (kangaroo) court all week long.

This is election interference, straight up, and I’m not even considering whether or not he could actually get convicted yet.

Trump is resourceful and created a great news cycle for himself by visiting a New York City bodega. He also indicated he is going to use his circumstances to compete in New York and New Jersey. This sounds pie-in-the-sky; but the New Jersey Democrat Party is in disarray, and Lee Zeldin only lost the New York gubernatorial race by five points in 2022.

Still, the weaponization of the legal system will have one guaranteed result: more time talking about minutia in Donald Trump’s past than the massive problems in America’s present, many of which were brought about by Joe Biden and the Democrats.

The border remains open, crime is destroying our cities, and China is ravaging our communities with fentanyl, among other issues far more important than what Stormy Daniels was or wasn’t paid by Trump nearly a decade ago.

What’s more, many of the failed policies undertaken by Biden are due, in large part, to his corruption. Take China, for example, which is involved at every level of the fentanyl pipeline. We know from our colleague Peter Schweizer’s reporting (as well as my own) the extent to which the Biden family has benefitted financially from business deals with China. Meanwhile, 100,000 Americans per year are dying from fentanyl on his watch.

Joe Biden presumably is aware of this, but he will never confront the Chinese Communist Party in a meaningful way because he knows that would be picking his own pocket and that of his family members. To add insult to injury, China is directly benefiting from Biden’s EV policies, as American manufacturing employment data continues to underwhelm.

The news-reading public can only focus on so many stories at one time, and it’s easy to be jaded, as feckless politicians and bureaucrats fail to make progress on most issues that truly matter. But we would be remiss if we did not implore our audience: even if we are aware the country is heading in the wrong direction, it’s time to start doing something about it.

Red Apple

China ordered Apple – an American company that does incalculable amounts of business in China – to delete popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram from the iPhone app store to comply with the communist regime’s censorship demand.

Perhaps the pseudo-communists in Silicon Valley will begin to understand the threat real communists pose to western values finally, but we won’t hold our collective breath.

Silicon Valley Welcomes the Military Industrial Complex

The Pentagon wants to expand defense startups, and Silicon Valley wants to help them do it, according to a report from Bloomberg Businessweek. The word is out that the war industry is great business (as ever), especially with Congress’s willingness to finance other nation’s national security with a seemingly endless budget and little accountability (see the Ukraine war).

It was only a matter of time.

Tesla’s “Gas Pedal” Problem

Tesla is recalling all 3,878 of the Cybertrucks it has shipped to date due to a defect that causes the accelerator to get stuck.

You read that right.

“[T]he pedal can dislodge and get caught in the trim around the footwell, potentially leading to unintended acceleration and accidents,” we reported earlier today.

Note that we must refer to the “gas pedal” as the “accelerator” because Teslas do not use gas.

Personally, I would recall these trucks for costing about $100,000 and looking like the Pontiac Aztek.

Netflix’s Subscriber Surge

We have seen peak Netflix. The streaming giant posted a massive jump in users last quarter, but it appears to be due to a crackdown in password sharing. That means this jump is going to be the last big one for some time, maybe ever.

The clearest evidence that the company is concerned is that Netflix announced they’re going to stop reporting subscriber data next year. Obviously this is a sign of weakness, and the stock market reacted accordingly, dropping more than 10 percent since the news came out.

“Uncommon” Unemployment

Keen observers (including those in the Breitbart Business Digest comment section) noticed that in five of the last six weeks, the reported initial filings for unemployment insurance were exactly 212,000.

The Labor Department noted that this trend is “uncommon,” but it’s not “anomalous,” according to CNBC.

Do you believe in coincidences this wild? Or perhaps that our government is lying to us?