Pedal Stuck to the Metal: Tesla Recalls All Cybertrucks Due to Dangerous Faulty Accelerators

Elon Musk’s Tesla has issued a recall for all 3,878 Cybertrucks shipped to date because of a defect that can cause the accelerator pedal to get stuck, increasing the risk of crashes.

TechCrunch reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing another setback as it recalls all 3,878 Cybertrucks delivered so far due to a manufacturing defect in the accelerator pedal assembly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that the pedal can dislodge and get caught in the trim around the footwell, potentially leading to unintended acceleration and accidents.

The recall comes amidst a challenging week for Tesla, which saw the company lay off more than 10 percent of its workforce and lose two high-ranking executives. Additionally, Tesla asked shareholders to re-vote on CEO Elon Musk’s substantial compensation package, which a judge had previously struck down earlier this year.

Reports of issues with the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal began emerging in recent weeks, prompting Tesla to pause deliveries while investigating the problem. Although Musk stated on X/Twitter that Tesla was “being very cautious,” the company confirmed to NHTSA that it had not received reports of any crashes or injuries related to the defect.

According to Tesla’s findings, the issue stems from an unapproved change in the manufacturing process, where lubricant (soap) was introduced to aid in the assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. The residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal, causing the dislodgement.

To address the issue, Tesla will replace or rework the accelerator pedal on all existing Cybertrucks and has already begun producing vehicles with a new accelerator pedal design. The company is also fixing Cybertrucks that are in transit or at delivery centers.

