Nolte: Explosion in Fast Food Prices Hurting Joe Biden in 2024

Even more than grocery and gasoline prices, fast food prices have exploded across America, and the left-wingers at Axios are worried that might be hurting their precious President Joe Biden.

“Working-class voters are unhappy about President Biden’s economy. That may be partly due to the price of their Happy Meals,” writes the glib idiots at Axios. “Fast food restaurants have had some of the sharpest price hikes during the Biden administration, higher than both grocery bills and gas prices.”

“In 2020, Biden beat Trump 55%-44% in households earning less than $50,000. In households between $50,000-$99,000, Biden had even bigger margins, at 57%-42%.”

But that’s all changed…

“Biden relied on working class voters to win in 2020, but high prices and high interest rates are hitting the poorest Americans the hardest,” the report continues. “Biden is now either losing, or splitting, lower income voters, according to survey after survey.”

An accompanying chart shows that non-management wages have increased by 36 percent since 2017, but fast food prices have jumped by 41 percent.

That’s all well and good and all kinds of erudite and slide-rulish, but let’s look at the actual price increases since Biden took office…

McDonald’s: Late 2019–2024

Medium French Fries: $1.79 – $4.19

McChicken: $1.29 – $3.89

Big Mac: $3.99 – $7.49

Ten McNuggets: $4.49 – $7.58

Cheeseburger: $1.00 – $3.15

Remember in Pulp Fiction when John Travolta’s character couldn’t believe there was such a thing as a $5.00 milkshake? Well, a large milkshake at Chick-fil-A now costs $5.19. When former President Donald Trump was president, it cost $3.15.

When you are at the drive-thru looking at those prices with a car full of kids, that is a dead-on punch in the face. Those prices are demoralizing. You feel ripped off and beat up. Used to be you could go to McDonald’s with $5.00 and get two cheeseburgers, a soda, and a small fry. That made sense. Now you’re looking at nearly double that.

Gas prices have the same effect. My pretty wife and I are on the road now visiting family. We’re seeing $5.00 gas in some places. It was $2.39 under Trump. It’s unsettling. Every instinct tells you something isn’t right.

These brutal prices are entirely Joe Biden’s fault. He has spent hundreds of billions of unnecessary federal dollars, which cheapened the dollar. Biden flooded the country with millions and millions of illegal aliens, which increased the demand for housing, energy, and food, which always increases costs. Biden destroyed our energy independence with his green nonsense, which increased the cost of energy, which increases the cost of everything because energy is needed to produce, transport, and store everything.

Biden can try to blame the pandemic, but that was three years ago, and things are getting worse, not better. When the fake media tell you inflation is down, all that means is that inflation isn’t going up as much. What the media won’t tell you is that inflation is cumulative. If inflation was nine percent in 2023 and five percent in 2024, that means prices have gone up 14 percent. But we’re still told inflation is going down.

The poor, most especially the working poor, put in a lot of hours and count on the $5.00 McDonald’s meal every now and then to take a break from cooking and doing dishes. Biden’s destructive policies have likely destroyed affordable fast food forever.

I’m not a fast food fan. Something I enjoy about camping is the money it saves us on eating out. But every once in a while it was nice to pick up a $5.00 sub at Subway. Those days are over, and the idea of paying $9.00 for a sub sandwich strikes me as a little nuts. I make a good living. I can afford it. I can only imagine how the working poor feel when faced with those prices.

Well, they sure got what they voted for. We’ll know in about six months if they want even more.

