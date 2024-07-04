It is growing more costly to enjoy a celebratory meal on Independence Day in President Joe Biden’s (D) economy.

In an email Wednesday, RNC Research pointed to the fact Americans will see the “most expensive Independence Day on Record” this year.

“After the Biden White House attempted to brag about the price of an Independence Day barbeque going down by $0.16 in 2021, the same meal has since increased by $11.72 since then,” the email read, citing the American Farm Bureau Federation.

In July 2021, the White House posted a video in which it claimed that because of Biden’s economic policies, the cost of a Fourth of July barbecue had fallen since 2020, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The cost of a Fourth of July cookout in 2021 is down $0.16 cents from last year,” the clip said:

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Breitbart News’ fact check on the claim found it mostly false. “Yes, the cost of items at a Fourth of July are down slightly since 2020, but it has little to do with Biden’s policies and more to do with the coronavirus pandemic,” the outlet said.

“Prices for many food items abnormally spiked during the summer of 2020 as Americans purchased more food and production and supply chains suffered,” it continued.

The outlet reported Tuesday that inflation has slowed down but it remained higher than the Federal Reserve’s two percent target. The report also noted that Americans are experiencing the highest prices on record for foods they will enjoy on Independence Day.

In 2022, one-third of Americans changed their plans for Fourth of July celebrations because of high gas prices, an Emerson College Poll showed, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are preparing to host the White House barbecue on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. “as he strives to look energetic and engaged with the late afternoon starting time,” the outlet reported:

Given the awkward days that have followed the octogenarian’s dismal showing in the first presidential debate he has little choice but to fight on or simply resign and walk away. … Biden, who would be 86 if and when his second term ends, has a long list of events planned for the next week to counter that narrative and prove to his doubters he still has what it takes to stay in the highest office in the land and it all begins on Independence Day.

The RNC Research email noted that it will cost $71.22 to host a cookout for 10 guests for the 2024 Fourth of July.