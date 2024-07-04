Biden Looks for July 4th Celebrations to Energise Reelection Campaign

Today is the day President Joe Biden will look to propel himself front and center of the national consciousness as July 4 celebrations are marked across the country.

A White House barbeque at 5:00PM marks the start of the day for the president.

He and the first lady will host the event with active-duty military service members and their families on the South Lawn as he strives to look energetic and engaged with the late afternoon starting time.

Given the awkward days that have followed the octogenarian’s dismal showing in the first presidential debate he has little choice but to fight on or simply resign and walk away.

Independence Day has therefore been chosen as a relaunch moment to quickly reassure the public he is still up to the job as support coalesces around the Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him in the November election.

Reuters reports Harris is the top alternative if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic.

Biden, who would be 86 if and when his second term ends, has a long list of events planned for the next week to counter that narrative and prove to his doubters he still has what it takes to stay in the highest office in the land and it all begins on Independence Day.

The president will host families at the annual July 4 festivities at the White House on Thursday.

Then follows an interview on ABC News for Friday before flying to Wisconsin the same day for a campaign rally with supporters.

Sunday, Biden and his wife Jill address the National Education Association in Pennsylvania.

Next week he hosts dozens of world leaders at the NATO summit in Washington and holds a rare solo news conference.

The long list of activities comes against a backdrop of Democrat discontent with his stumbling debate showing which left many Democrat officials, donors, voters, and members of the media in a panic.

They are questioning if Biden is able to serve another term as president after his error-strewn showing , as Breitbart News reported.