Restaurant waiters and waitresses in Michigan are reportedly concerned about a possible cut in tips due to a recent state Supreme Court ruling.

Tami Jo Schultz has worked numerous jobs as a waitress for many years and is now employed at the Hoff Bar and Grill in Free Soil, MLive.com reported Thursday.

However, she told the outlet she is concerned that she and about 125,000 other tipped workers may experience a large cut in the tips they earn due to a transition regarding tipped minimum wage workers:

“I can’t see me going from $25-plus an hour to – if we’re all getting paid minimum wage, what is the reason for tipping?” Schultz said. “Obviously to show appreciation, but I don’t think it’s going to be as large as a tip. “My tip averages 25%, sometimes more. But I think once everyone learns that we’re all on minimum wage, I don’t think they’ll tip the 20% anymore. I think it’ll be more like 5%, maybe 10%, if that.”

The increase in the minimum wage will “gradually phase out the tipped minimum wage by 2029,” the MLive.com report noted.

According to a MoneyWise report from Tuesday, the minimum wage in Michigan is set to rise to approximately $12.50 an hour in 2025 and gradually increase to $15.00 per hour in the next few years due to the court’s ruling.