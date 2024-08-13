Tyson Plant that Employed 25 Percent of Iowa Town’s Workers Shuts Down

The largest employer in Perry, Iowa, has shut down, and the decision to do so has significantly impacted the entire town.

The Tyson Foods meat processing plant is not modern enough, and upgrades to the facility would bring a hefty bill. Therefore, it has closed up shop, CBS News reported Monday.

“The Tyson plant employed about 25% of Perry’s working-age residents before it shuttered, according to city and county officials. Accounting for workers’ families and businesses directly related to the plant, about 60% of the town is affected by the closure,” the outlet said.

The company said two hundred workers relocated to its facilities in Iowa and other states.

In April, Quaker Oats decided to shut down its factory in Danville, Illinois, a move that affected nearly 500 workers, Breitbart News reported at the time, noting the plant opened in 1969.

“In a statement, Quaker Oats said that after a granola bar recall in December, it decided it was best to consolidate manufacturing of the product in a newer facility,” the report noted.

Likewise, Tupperware announced in June it was closing its last U.S. factory and moving production to Mexico to take advantage of lower wages, as it struggled financially, according to Breitbart News.

In July, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that she and President Joe Biden created 800,000 manufacturing jobs while now-former President Donald Trump lost tens of thousands of those jobs. However, a Breitbart News fact-check said Harris was being misleading.

“Harris’s claim that Trump lost jobs is misleading because it requires holding the former president responsible for the economic consequences of the global pandemic,” the article explained in part.

It is important to note that a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that under Biden and Harris’s leadership, the U.S. economy has been disproportionally benefitting foreign-born workers over native-born Americans, according to Breitbart News.

“In July, 1.2 million fewer Americans held jobs compared to a year prior. At the same time, 1.3 million more foreign-born workers are holding jobs — suggesting that most job growth in the Biden-Harris economy is going to newly arrived migrants,” the outlet said.