The Biden-Harris Economy: 1.2 Million Fewer Americans in Workforce as ‘All’ Job Growth Goes to Foreign Workers

Under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s leadership, the American economy has been disproportionally benefitting foreign-born workers over native-born Americans, the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report reveals.

In July, 1.2 million fewer Americans held jobs compared to a year prior. At the same time, 1.3 million more foreign-born workers are holding jobs — suggesting that most job growth in the Biden-Harris economy is going to newly arrived migrants.

“…[T]here are fewer native-born Americans working now than there were five years ago — before the [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic,” Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni told SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday.

Employment of native-born Americans is not only millions below its pre-pandemic trend, but is 208k below its pre-pandemic level, while foreign-born employment has risen 3.9 million over the last 5 years and back on its pre-pandemic trend; Americans have been left behind… pic.twitter.com/d6NGZjvSmE — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 2, 2024

“What that essentially means is that all of the job growth we have seen [under Biden and Harris] has been going to foreign-born workers — a category…which the Bureau of Labor Statistics admits includes illegal aliens,” Antoni said.

The trend of jobs going to migrants over Americans has been continuing on Biden and Harris’s watch. In June, Steven Camarota at the Center for Immigration Studies published research suggesting that about 75 percent of all job growth in the United States since 2019 has gone to foreign-born workers.

Simultaneously, labor participation for working-class American men keeps declining.

“I think it just goes to show you that what the Biden-Harris administration has really done is turn the American labor market into, essentially, a kind of temp agency for foreigners, and Americans be damned,” Antoni said. “…[W]hat we have is Americans losing jobs and those jobs then going to the foreign-born. It’s a very, very disturbing trend.”

Annually, the U.S. admits more than one million legal immigrants on green cards — about 70 percent of whom arrive solely because they have family already living in the U.S. In addition, another million arrive every year on temporary work visas, while millions have arrived through the U.S.-Mexico border since Biden and Harris took office.

Randy Clark / Breitbart

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.