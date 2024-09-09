A conservative comedian at a book signing in Texas on Saturday questioned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about her stock trading.

Alex Strenger posed as a Democrat while wearing a mask and T-shirt with the words “White Dudes for Harris” printed on the front, according to the New York Post.

In video footage of the encounter, Strenger told Pelosi, “The only chance that we have is for Donald Trump to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Pelosi then told him, “We just have to win the election.” As a security guard tried to move Strenger away from Pelosi, the comedian asked her, “Nancy, what stock should I buy? Nancy, you’re the greatest option trader of all time. I just want to know what stocks I should buy.”

As he was escorted toward the door, Strenger said, “I just wanna know! She makes six figures a year in Congress and has a 100 million dollar net worth. Don’t y’all wanna know what stocks you should buy? Come on,” he added:

According to the Post, the Democrat congresswoman’s husband, Paul Pelosi, founded a real estate and venture capitalist firm.

“Paul Pelosi’s stock trading activity has raised eyebrows given the fact that his wife’s position as one of the most powerful legislators in the country gives her access to information that may influence market decision,” the outlet said.

In July 2022, Nancy Pelosi abruptly left a press conference once she was asked about her husband’s questionable stock transactions, Breitbart News reported.

The article noted that “at the same time, the Senate was readying a vote that would directly benefit the industry he invested in.”

Similarly, research showing politicians made trades worth more than $1 billion in 2023 bolstered a campaign to ban congressional leaders from stock trading, per a Breitbart News article from March.

In May, comedian Jon Stewart targeted Nancy Pelosi for mockery, saying she and other members of Congress “have inside information” they use for personal financial gain, according to Breitbart News:

“How do they do it?” Stewart asked, adding, “The secret is an understanding of the intricate interconnectivity of global markets. I’m kidding. They have inside information.”